Signaturefd LLC Grows Stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 140.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the third quarter worth $232,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the third quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 23.1% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Chunghwa Telecom stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.60. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $38.52 and a 12 month high of $45.87.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 9.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

