Signaturefd LLC Has $1.91 Million Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 270,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,580,000 after purchasing an additional 14,133 shares during the period. Westwood Management Corp IL boosted its stake in Linde by 164.0% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 87,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,458,000 after purchasing an additional 54,620 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 503.8% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Linde by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $318.74. 1,803,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,860,986. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $302.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $315.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $163.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a one year low of $267.51 and a one year high of $352.18.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $1.17 dividend. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.93%.

A number of analysts have commented on LIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. HSBC raised their target price on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Finally, Societe Generale raised their target price on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.53.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

