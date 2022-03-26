Analysts Expect Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) to Announce $1.60 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Intrepid Potash’s earnings. Intrepid Potash posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 788.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will report full-year earnings of $7.03 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.61 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Intrepid Potash.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.56). Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 92.42% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IPI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

In other news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 11,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $658,527.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert E. Baldridge sold 16,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $1,040,770.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,956 shares of company stock valued at $9,881,704. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Intrepid Potash by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 969,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,427,000 after acquiring an additional 78,602 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Intrepid Potash by 576.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 15,772 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Intrepid Potash by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 43,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

IPI stock traded up $0.94 on Monday, reaching $89.27. 598,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,472. Intrepid Potash has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $93.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.07.

Intrepid Potash announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $35.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Intrepid Potash Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

