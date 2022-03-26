Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Holdings Raised by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 194.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,984 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the third quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $1,717,000. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 203,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,404,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at $11,955,000. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG opened at $286.87 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $234.92 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.32. The stock has a market cap of $103.04 billion, a PE ratio of 61.47, a PEG ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $317.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.35.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

