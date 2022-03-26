U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.250-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
USPH stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.64. The company had a trading volume of 55,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,882. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.08. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $84.43 and a 1-year high of $123.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $129.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.62 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.77%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have commented on USPH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research lowered their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, CJS Securities raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.00.
In related news, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $46,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 3,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $314,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,218 shares of company stock worth $676,259. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,053,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,204,000 after buying an additional 30,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 432,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 184,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.
About U.S. Physical Therapy (Get Rating)
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.
