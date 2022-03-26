U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.250-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

USPH stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.64. The company had a trading volume of 55,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,882. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.08. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $84.43 and a 1-year high of $123.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $129.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.62 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.77%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is presently 67.77%.

Several research analysts have commented on USPH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research lowered their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, CJS Securities raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.00.

In related news, insider Eric Joseph Williams sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $46,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 3,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $314,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,218 shares of company stock worth $676,259. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,053,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,204,000 after buying an additional 30,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 432,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 184,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

