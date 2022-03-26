Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Short Interest Down 99.9% in March

Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.9% from the February 28th total of 97,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 607,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DTEGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Deutsche Telekom from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.42.

DTEGY stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.65. 102,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. Deutsche Telekom has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $22.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average of $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

