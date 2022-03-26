Assemble Protocol (ASM) Price Hits $0.0544 on Top Exchanges

Assemble Protocol (ASM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Assemble Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0544 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Assemble Protocol has traded up 7.2% against the dollar. Assemble Protocol has a total market cap of $59.85 million and $878,511.00 worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Assemble Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003585 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00035279 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00112740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Assemble Protocol Coin Profile

Assemble Protocol (ASM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,440,625,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,954,761 coins. Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Assemble Protocol’s official website is assembleprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners. “

Assemble Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Assemble Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Assemble Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Assemble Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ASMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Assemble Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Assemble Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.