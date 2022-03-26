Pallapay (PALLA) Trading Up 12.3% This Week

Pallapay (PALLA) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Pallapay has a total market cap of $15.78 million and approximately $654,479.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pallapay has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pallapay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00047163 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,110.69 or 0.07035957 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,225.13 or 1.00031161 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00044179 BTC.

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 612,579,581 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

