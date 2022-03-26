Analysts Anticipate Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the lowest is $1.24. Jack in the Box posted earnings of $1.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year earnings of $6.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $7.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $8.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JACK shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.71 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.48.

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $54,022.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $29,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,779 shares of company stock valued at $155,269. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 677.2% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

JACK stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.56. The stock had a trading volume of 232,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,570. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.73. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $76.50 and a 1-year high of $124.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

