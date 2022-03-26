Sepio Capital LP Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,001 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 0.8% of Sepio Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 11,956 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 6,403 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 6,224 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $139.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.67 and its 200 day moving average is $156.84. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $128.38 and a 1 year high of $191.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 target price on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.72.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.