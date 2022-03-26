Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Purchased by Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Everbridge by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in Everbridge by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Everbridge by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Get Everbridge alerts:

EVBG has been the subject of a number of research reports. reduced their price target on shares of Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Everbridge from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Everbridge from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG traded down $2.13 on Friday, hitting $43.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,239,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,081. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Everbridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $167.40.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.10 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $335,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $109,881.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Everbridge (Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.