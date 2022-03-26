Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 522,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NexGen Energy by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 20.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NXE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,091,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,419. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 26.00 and a current ratio of 26.00.

NexGen Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:NXE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NXE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.05.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

