Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.400-$5.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion.

TNC stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.26. 49,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,075. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.54 and its 200 day moving average is $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Tennant has a 12-month low of $70.14 and a 12-month high of $87.40.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tennant had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $276.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tennant will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Tennant’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Tennant by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Tennant by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tennant by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Tennant by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tennant by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

