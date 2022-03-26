T-Mobile US’s (TMUS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $165.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.14.

T-Mobile US stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,135,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,005,338. The stock has a market cap of $155.27 billion, a PE ratio of 51.57, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.34.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in T-Mobile US by 12.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,468,832 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $792,053,000 after buying an additional 620,087 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 8.5% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 109,334 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after buying an additional 8,601 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 39.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after buying an additional 9,768 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

