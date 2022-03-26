Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Short Interest Up 581.0% in March

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, a growth of 581.0% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

OTCMKTS SUOPY remained flat at $$33.32 during trading hours on Friday. 332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,220. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.08. Sumco has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $52.09. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Sumco ( OTCMKTS:SUOPY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumco had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $802.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumco will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

About Sumco

SUMCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of silicon wafers for semiconductor industry. Its silicon products range from single crystal silicon ingots to polished, epitaxial and silicon-on-insulator wafers. The company was founded on July 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

