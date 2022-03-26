Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Short Interest Down 90.5% in March

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 90.5% from the February 28th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:SMPNY traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,975. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.41. Sompo has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $24.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average is $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.12.
About Sompo (Get Rating)
