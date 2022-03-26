Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Short Interest Down 90.5% in March

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 90.5% from the February 28th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SMPNY traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 889 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,975. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.41. Sompo has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $24.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average is $22.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Get Sompo alerts:

About Sompo (Get Rating)

Sompo Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Property and Casualty Insurance, Domestic Life Insurance, Overseas Insurance, Nursing Care and Healthcare, and Others. The Domestic Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides underwriting of property and casualty insurance, investment, and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sompo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sompo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.