Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Takes $270,000 Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,141,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,567,000 after acquiring an additional 267,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,698,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,814,000 after acquiring an additional 605,277 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,165,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,708 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,703,000 after acquiring an additional 687,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 37.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,393,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,151,000 after buying an additional 2,010,651 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATVI. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.82.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $1,330,948 over the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $79.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,384,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,263,110. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.33 and its 200-day moving average is $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $99.46.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

