Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $854.12 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) will post sales of $854.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $859.90 million and the lowest is $844.90 million. Reynolds Consumer Products posted sales of $757.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full-year sales of $3.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.95 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 19.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. 33.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:REYN traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $29.54. The stock had a trading volume of 215,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,700. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.36. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $32.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 59.74%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

