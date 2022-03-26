-$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) to report ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.57). Verrica Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2,800%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($2.00). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.15.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

VRCA stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.34. The stock had a trading volume of 43,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,188. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $17.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2,540.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 117,442 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 856.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 319,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 286,134 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 238,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after buying an additional 25,089 shares during the period. 35.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

