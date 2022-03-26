Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 32,249 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 75.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 32,249 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,692,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 187,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 11,763 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,068,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 55.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 13,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,521,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ALSN shares. TheStreet downgraded Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.43.

Shares of NYSE ALSN traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.10. The company had a trading volume of 778,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,768. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.14.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.05 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 62.32% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.39%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

