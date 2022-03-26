Hyve One Day Trading Volume Tops $95,907.00 (HYVE)

Hyve (HYVE) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. Hyve has a market capitalization of $3.13 million and approximately $95,907.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyve coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hyve has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hyve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00047172 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,116.75 or 0.07040949 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,313.79 or 1.00107962 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00043592 BTC.

About Hyve

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. The official website for Hyve is hyve.works . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.