First National Bank Sioux Falls Purchases 1,351 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,849 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.7% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,709,316,000 after acquiring an additional 173,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,717,891,000 after buying an additional 1,076,439 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,427,580,000 after buying an additional 865,909 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,746,674,000 after buying an additional 480,834 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,583,056,000 after buying an additional 865,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $221.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $233.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.93. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.82 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $603.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $315.00 target price on Meta Platforms and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.51.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 768 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.37, for a total transaction of $162,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,621 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

