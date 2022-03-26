Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.51, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.06. The company had a trading volume of 71,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,584. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average is $1.95. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.26% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 18.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLCM. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

