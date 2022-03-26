Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 6,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDLZ traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.52. 6,223,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,392,800. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

