First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Short Interest Down 78.9% in March

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 78.9% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.41. The stock had a trading volume of 8,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,742. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.89. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $32.75 and a 1 year high of $39.60.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (FVC)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.