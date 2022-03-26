First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Short Interest Down 78.9% in March

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 78.9% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.41. The stock had a trading volume of 8,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,742. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.89. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $32.75 and a 1 year high of $39.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 82,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter.

