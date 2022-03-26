APY.Finance (APY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.80 Million

APY.Finance (APY) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. In the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded up 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One APY.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000295 BTC on exchanges. APY.Finance has a total market capitalization of $7.80 million and approximately $93,099.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00047113 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,111.29 or 0.07031033 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,248.66 or 0.99995236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00043080 BTC.

APY.Finance Coin Profile

APY.Finance was first traded on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,725,846 coins. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

