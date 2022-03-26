MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $133,000 Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 116.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 59.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,329,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,688,000 after buying an additional 3,097,989 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 3,133.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,924,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834,444 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 13.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,885,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,284 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 10,858.4% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 940,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,643,000 after purchasing an additional 932,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at about $30,433,000. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Guggenheim cut Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.29. 5,057,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,912,131. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.59. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.12%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.