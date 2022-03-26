Anderson Hoagland & Co. Boosts Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 690 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 313.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 675,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,171,000 after buying an additional 511,802 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $120,932,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,431,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $919,277,000 after buying an additional 302,979 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 36.3% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,046,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $395,701,000 after purchasing an additional 278,806 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,059,482,000 after purchasing an additional 274,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $337.49. 1,573,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,197,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $114.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $345.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $378.06. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.72 and a twelve month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 38.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GS. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $445.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

