Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) will post $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings. Stellus Capital Investment reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stellus Capital Investment.
SCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Hovde Group cut Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Shares of SCM stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $13.83. 66,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,095. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average of $13.50. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74.
Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Stellus Capital Investment Corp. invests in companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $5 to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stellus Capital Investment (SCM)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stellus Capital Investment (SCM)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.