Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) will post $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings. Stellus Capital Investment reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stellus Capital Investment.

SCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Hovde Group cut Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 11.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 2.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 5.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SCM stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $13.83. 66,059 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,095. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average of $13.50. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74.

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. invests in companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $5 to $50 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/defense, business services, consumer products, distribution, education, energy/industrial services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media & entertainment, restaurant/retail, software/technology, and telecommunications.

