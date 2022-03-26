Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 51,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 21,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $1,286,000. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 190.7% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 10,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 6,997 shares in the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In related news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.65.

Shares of XOM opened at $85.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $91.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.14 and its 200-day moving average is $68.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.