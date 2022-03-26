Analysts Set Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) PT at $65.60

Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.60.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.
In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 4,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $229,239.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 4,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $246,545.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.58. 220,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,416. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $41.46 and a 12-month high of $54.74.
Verint Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Verint Systems (VRNT)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.