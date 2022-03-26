Analysts Set Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) PT at $65.60

Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 4,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $229,239.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 4,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $246,545.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 278.2% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,958,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,539 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 52,202.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,223,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,538 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 48,033.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 945,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,363,000 after purchasing an additional 943,856 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 700.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,012,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,160,000 after purchasing an additional 885,982 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,513,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.58. 220,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,416. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Verint Systems has a 12-month low of $41.46 and a 12-month high of $54.74.

Verint Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.