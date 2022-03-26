Short Interest in Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Grows By 266.7%

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of GDLLF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,839. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.82. Geodrill has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $2.45.
About Geodrill (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Geodrill (GDLLF)
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.