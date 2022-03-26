Short Interest in Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF) Grows By 266.7%

Geodrill Limited (OTCMKTS:GDLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of GDLLF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,839. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.82. Geodrill has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $2.45.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

