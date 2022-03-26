Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 276.9% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:FSXLF traded down 0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,024. The stock has a fifty day moving average of 0.56 and a 200-day moving average of 0.71. Fosterville South Exploration has a 52-week low of 0.47 and a 52-week high of 1.50.

Fosterville South Exploration Company Profile

Fosterville South Exploration Ltd., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of epizonal orogenic gold deposits in Australia. It holds 100% interests in the Lauriston gold and Golden Mountain projects located in the central part of the state of Victoria; and Providence gold project.

