Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, an increase of 298.5% from the February 28th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 689,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFNNY traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.65. The stock had a trading volume of 177,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,448. The firm has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $49.99.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.2134 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. Infineon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IFNNY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies from €48.20 ($52.97) to €48.40 ($53.19) in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies from €5.70 ($6.26) to €5.55 ($6.10) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.99.

About Infineon Technologies (Get Rating)

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.