EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.470-$2.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $591 million-$600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $613.23 million.

Shares of NYSE EVTC traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.02. The stock had a trading volume of 219,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,711. EVERTEC has a one year low of $36.60 and a one year high of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.85.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $155.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that EVERTEC will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVERTEC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna cut their target price on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised EVERTEC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In other news, EVP Castillo Rodrigo Del sold 15,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $601,429.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $80,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,088 shares of company stock worth $6,902,592 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,203,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,994,000 after acquiring an additional 258,409 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 533,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,643,000 after buying an additional 122,692 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,973,000 after buying an additional 59,927 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,689,000 after buying an additional 78,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 246,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,339,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

