MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases 800 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 560.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Tiger Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BILI traded down $2.78 on Friday, hitting $27.53. 12,615,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,151,358. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.07. Bilibili Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.93 and a 12 month high of $129.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($3.58). The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 35.05%. The company’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BILI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.21.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

