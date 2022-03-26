MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Acquires 3,951 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 790.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,451 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE CRM traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.03. 3,393,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,520,879. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.88 and its 200-day moving average is $251.04. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $184.44 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $208.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $1,467,936.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 2,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $576,444.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,817 shares of company stock worth $28,217,460 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com Profile (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.