Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ MNPR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.51. 6,425 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,061. Monopar Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $8.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Monopar Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,410 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MNPR. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Monopar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

