Belvedere Trading LLC Sells 28,034 Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Belvedere Trading LLC reduced its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,034 shares during the quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC’s holdings in Voyager Therapeutics were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYGR. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,173,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 271,331 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 222.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 120,239 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,139,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 188,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 42,422 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on VYGR shares. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Shares of VYGR stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,912. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $9.74.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.77. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 190.30% and a negative return on equity of 66.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 4,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $41,076.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robin Swartz sold 4,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $36,583.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,948 shares of company stock valued at $98,067 in the last quarter. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Voyager Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.