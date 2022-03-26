Belvedere Trading LLC Raises Holdings in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Belvedere Trading LLC raised its holdings in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE – Get Rating) by 89.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,002 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 379.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 349.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Paysafe in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Paysafe in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000.

NASDAQ:PSFE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,198,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,243,729. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.96. Paysafe Limited has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $16.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Paysafe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Paysafe from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Paysafe from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Paysafe from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

