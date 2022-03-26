Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $641,000 Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 97.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in Microchip Technology by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in Microchip Technology by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 132,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 63,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

NASDAQ MCHP traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $77.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,232,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,972,997. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.98. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $64.26 and a 12 month high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 59.41%.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.13.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $70,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.