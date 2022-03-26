Analysts Set Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Price Target at $61.78

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.78.

A number of research firms have commented on HTHT. Benchmark reduced their target price on Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,915,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,383,000 after acquiring an additional 843,394 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Huazhu Group by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,627,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,702 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Huazhu Group by 651.9% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,842,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932,297 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Huazhu Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,919,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,599,000 after purchasing an additional 159,688 shares during the period. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd increased its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 4,529,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,124,000 after acquiring an additional 701,200 shares in the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HTHT stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.00. 1,374,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,203,324. Huazhu Group has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.44.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.55). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

