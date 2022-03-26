Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $59.06 Million

Equities analysts expect Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $59.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $61.10 million and the lowest is $57.17 million. Investors Real Estate Trust reported sales of $46.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full year sales of $243.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $238.46 million to $250.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $258.30 million, with estimates ranging from $247.40 million to $271.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Investors Real Estate Trust.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.16). During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Investors Real Estate Trust from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 859.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 19,445 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Investors Real Estate Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CSR traded up $2.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.72. 47,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,992. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.99. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1-year low of $66.91 and a 1-year high of $112.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.55 and its 200-day moving average is $100.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -669.75%.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

