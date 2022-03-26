Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTREGet Rating) to announce $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. CareTrust REIT posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTREGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 37.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on CTRE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on CareTrust REIT from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 2,320.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,336,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,823 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,938 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,904,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,401,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 993,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,180,000 after acquiring an additional 391,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTRE traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.04. 424,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,321. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.60. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $16.86 and a 52 week high of $24.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.25%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CareTrust REIT (CTRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.