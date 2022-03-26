Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) to announce $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. CareTrust REIT posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.61. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CareTrust REIT.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 37.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on CTRE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on CareTrust REIT from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 2,320.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,336,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,823 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,938 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,904,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,401,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in CareTrust REIT by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 993,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,180,000 after acquiring an additional 391,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTRE traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.04. 424,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,321. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.60. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $16.86 and a 52 week high of $24.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.25%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

