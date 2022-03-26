Viacoin (VIA) Trading 123.1% Higher Over Last Week

Viacoin (VIA) traded 65.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $3.83 million and $147,612.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 123.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.23 or 0.00278475 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00013338 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000402 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

