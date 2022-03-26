Gulden Price Reaches $0.0063 on Exchanges (NLG)

Gulden (NLG) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. During the last week, Gulden has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gulden has a total market capitalization of $3.52 million and approximately $2,049.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 562,294,042 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

