Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share.

EVLO stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $4.23. 548,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,116. Evelo Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $17.13. The stock has a market cap of $226.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $6.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVLO. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 26,924 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 644.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 15,323 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.32.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, EDP2939 for inflammation, and EDP1908 for oncology.

