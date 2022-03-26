SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (SRU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on April 18th

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.154 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$3.20. The business had revenue of C$192.81 million during the quarter.

