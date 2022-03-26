Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Purchases 421 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,726 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,240,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,050,045. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.55 and a 200 day moving average of $153.61. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.42 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.19%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group set a $173.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.86.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

