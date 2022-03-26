Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Stock Position Decreased by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 309.6% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Unilever by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. 16.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Societe Generale raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

UL traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,395,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,569,522. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.74. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $61.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.4873 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

